LinkOptimizer for InDesign Now Can Batch Process Entire Subfolder Tree

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.1.3, a feature update to company's image processing automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer helps users reduce InDesign link size automatically by scaling and cropping images to their InDesign dimensions while reducing their resolution to the desired target. Version 5.1.3 lets users batch process InDesign files from the entire subfolder tree of the selected folder, and introduces improvements in user experience and performance.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.