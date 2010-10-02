Kool Tools: SLXtreme case
Kool Tools: SLXtreme case

SnowLizard’s SLXtreme for the iPhone 7 Plus has a unique combination of features – rugged, waterproof protection, plus a built-in solar charger and integrated back-up battery.

The built-in solar panel will recharge your battery, to keep you going when there's no electricity available. The built-in battery extends your battery’s capability by 185%.

With the SLXtreme, you can drop the iPhone 7 Plus, dunk it and protect it in extreme weather. SLXtreme has the highest rating when it comes to safeguarding your iPhone 7 Plus from dirt, sand, dust and water (up to 6.6 feet), and can withstand falls up to 6.6 feet

If you're eco-conscious (and you should be), you can reuse your SLXtreme's zero-waste packaging as a dry box to protect your items on the water or in the rain or sand. Like your outdoor adventure gear, you may not need your SLXtreme in less rugged situations or when power is available. That's why it's simple to slip your phone in and out for those times that an extreme case is required.

The SLXtreme for iPhone 7 Plus is available on snowlizard.com and Amazon.com in black and mossy oak models. It retails for $149.99.

 

