Geekbench revved to version 4.1.1
Geekbench 4.1.1 (http://www.geekbench.com) is now available for download, and improves the stability and performance of Geekbench. This update is recommended for all Geekbench 4 users. Geekbench 4.1.1 features the following changes:

° Reduces Memory Latency memory usage on 32-bit devices.;

° Works around an issue where Windows GPU drivers do not include all of the components necessary to run OpenCL;

° Fixes an issue that caused HDR to allocate more memory than needed;

° Fixes an issue that could prevent the Compute Benchmark from running on recent NVIDIA GPUs under macOS;

° Fixes crashes that could occur when loading malformed documents;

° Fixes several crashes in the Android and iOS interfaces.

Geekbench 4.1.1 is a free update for all Geekbench 4 users.

 

