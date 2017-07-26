Output Factory for InDesign Now Restores Layer Visibility After Output

Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory 2.0.10, a maintenance update to company's output automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The app automates printing and exporting from InDesign and offers batch processing, layer versioning, variable file names, automatic preflight, and other productivity-enhancing features. Version 2.0.10 restores layer visibility in InDesign files after processing and addresses several issues related to AppleScript and JavaScript scripts performance.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $120 and a server version for $700). A demo is available for download. Users of Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput can upgrade to Output Factory 2 for $85 (or $60 for the lite version). Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.