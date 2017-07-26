MacPaw acquires Unarchiver file extraction utility

MacPaw (www.macpaw.com), makers of Setapp and developers of a number of macOS apps, has purchased The Unarchiver, a file extraction utility.

Oleksandr Kosovan, the CEO and founder of MacPaw, says his company will maintain the Unarchiver, keep it up-to-date, localize into popular languages and implement design improvements. As before, the Unarchiver will be free for all Mac users. All the apps and app-related assets will be transferred to MacPaw’s developer account.

The Unarchiver is an built-in archive extraction program on macOS. It’s designed to handle many more formats than Archive Utility, and to better fit in with the design of the Finder, says Kosovan. It can handle file names in foreign character sets, created with non-English versions of other operating systems.