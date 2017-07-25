Phiaton debuts BT 390 foldable headphones
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Phiaton debuts BT 390 foldable headphones

Phiaton Corp. (http://www.phiaton.com) has introduced the latest addition to its line of wireless headphones and earphones: the BT 390. Featuring Bluetooth 4.1 and crafted with a “minimalistic exterior and easy-to-carry design,” the new foldable headphones are available for $79 on Amazon.

The compact BT 390 wireless headphones purportedly offer a long battery life for 30 hours of non-stop music playing time, while 40mm drivers deliver an optimized vibration system. Oversized Neodymium magnets are designed to provide a rich, commanding bass.

The BT 390 boasts padded ear and head pads. The headphones are equipped with multifunction buttons and a microphone on the ear cups for wireless control of music and phone calls. Multipoint technology connects any two Bluetooth enabled devices at the same time, and Everplay-X technology keeps the music going even if the headphones’ battery runs out, or the audio device isn’t Bluetooth compatible.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Vivaldi 1.10.867.48 - An advanced browse...
Vivaldi is a browser for our friends. In 1994, two programmers started working on a web browser. Our idea was to make a really fast browser, capable of running on limited hardware, keeping in mind... Read more
EarthDesk 7.2 - Striking real-time anima...
EarthDesk replaces your static desktop picture with a rendered image of Earth showing correct sun, moon, and city illumination. With an Internet connection, EarthDesk displays near-real-time global... Read more
Fission 2.3.2 - Streamlined audio editor...
Fission can crop and trim audio, paste in or join files, or just rapidly split one long file into many. It's streamlined for fast editing. Plus, it works without the quality loss caused by other... Read more
Drive Genius 5.0.3 - Powerful system uti...
Drive Genius gives you faster performance from your Mac while also protecting it. The award-winning and improved DrivePulse feature alerts you to hard drive issues before they become major problems.... Read more
iDefrag 5.2.0 - Disk defragmentation and...
iDefrag helps defragment and optimize your disk for improved performance. iDefrag Features Supports HFS and HFS+ (Mac OS Extended). Supports case sensitive and journaled filesystems. Supports... Read more
Things 3.1.1 - Elegant personal task man...
Things is a task management solution that helps to organize your tasks in an elegant and intuitive way. Things combines powerful features with simplicity through the use of tags and its intelligent... Read more
GraphicConverter 10.4.3 - $39.95
GraphicConverter is an all-purpose image-editing program that can import 200 different graphic-based formats, edit the image, and export it to any of 80 available file formats. The high-end editing... Read more
Google Chrome 60.0.3112.78 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
PDFpenPro 9.1 - Advanced PDF toolkit for...
PDFpenPro allows users to edit PDF's easily. Add text, images and signatures. Fill out PDF forms. Merge or split PDF documents. Reorder and delete pages. Create fillable forms and tables of content... Read more
PDFpen 9.1 - $74.95
PDFpen allows users to easily edit PDF's. Add text, images and signatures. Fill out PDF forms. Merge or split PDF documents. Reorder and delete pages. Even correct text and edit graphics! Features... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Niantic reveals more Pokémon GO legendar...
Oof. Pokémon GO Fest Chicago was pretty much a fiasco, huh? Niantic is feeling the heat from fans for their first big event that ultimately ended in failure. So much so that they've released a much longer apology that gives a full run down of... | Read more »
The 5 best life-saving apps for dog owne...
While it's true that dogs are man's best friend, they're also a pretty big responsibility. We want to give our dogs the best lives, but with busy schedules that's not always easy. Luckily, though, there are a bunch of quality apps out there that... | Read more »
Mix and match magical brews in Miracle M...
Miracle Merchant, the charming fantasy card game by Tiny Touch Tales, is arriving next week. The development team, which also brought you Card Crawl and Card Thief, announced the game's launch with a pleasant little trailer that showcases the game'... | Read more »
Last Day on Earth: Zombie Survival guide...
Last Day on Earth: Zombie Survival is the latest big hit in the survival game craze. The gist of the game is pretty cut and dry -- try your best to survive in a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies. But Last Day on Earth justifies the hype... | Read more »
Eden: Renaissance (Games)
Eden: Renaissance 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Eden: Renaissance is a thrilling turn-based puzzle adventure set in a luxurious world, offering a deep and moving... | Read more »
Glyph Quest Chronicles guide - how to ma...
Glyph Quest returns with a new free-to-play game, Glyph Quest Chronicles. Chronicles offers up more of the light-hearted, good humored fantasy fun that previous games featured, but with a few more refined tricks up its sleeve. It's a clever mix of... | Read more »
Catch yourself a Lugia and Articuno in P...
Pokémon Go Fest may have been a bit of a disaster, with Niantic offering fans full refunds and $100 worth of in-game curency to apologize for the failed event, but that hasn't ruined trainers' chances of catching new legendary Pokémon. Lugia nad... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
There are quite a few truly superb games on sale on the App Store this week. If you haven't played some of these, many of which are true classics, now's the time to jump on the bandwagon. Here are the deals you need to know about. [Read more] | Read more »
Realpolitiks Mobile (Games)
Realpolitiks Mobile 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: PLEASE NOTE: The game might not work properly on discontinued 1GB of RAM devices (iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad... | Read more »
Layton’s Mystery Journey (Games)
Layton’s Mystery Journey 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $15.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 10TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALLMENT! Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Photographer Explains Choosing Dell Laptop Ov...
Last week photographer and video blogger Manny Ortiz posted a video explaining the five most important reasons he settled on a Dell XPS 15 laptop instead of a MacBook Pro for his latest portable... Read more
Sale! 10-inch iPad Pros for $50 off MSRP, no...
B&H Photo has 64GB and 256GB 10.5″ iPad Pros in stock today and on sale for $50 off MSRP. Each iPad includes free shipping, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 10.5″ 64GB iPad... Read more
WaterField Designs Upgrades TSA-friendly Zip...
San Francisco based designer and manufacturer Waterfield Designs has unveiled an upgraded and refined Zip Brief. Ideal for the minimalist professional, the ultra-slim Zip laptop bag actually holds a... Read more
USB 3.0 Promoter Group Announces USB 3.2 Upda...
The USB 3.0 Promoter Group has announced the pending release of the USB 3.2 specification, an incremental update that defines multi-lane operation for new USB 3.2 hosts and devices. USB Developer... Read more
Save on MacBook Pros with Apple Refurbished 2...
Apple recently dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ MacBook Pros with models now as much as $590 off original MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and... Read more
13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pros on sale for...
B&H Photo has 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (... Read more
Clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook Airs, Apple re...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
PHOOZY World’s First Thermal Capsules to Summ...
Summer days spent soaking up the sun can be tough on smartphones, causing higher battery consumption and overheating. To solve this problem, eXclaim IP, LLC has introduced the PHOOZY Thermal Capsule... Read more
2018 Honda Ridgeline with Android Auto and Ap...
The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is arriving in dealerships nationwide with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $29,630. The 2017 Honda Ridgeline was named North American Truck of the... Read more
comScore Ranks Top 15 U.S. Smartphone Apps fo...
comScore, Inc. recently released data from comScore Mobile Metrix, reporting the top smartphone apps in the U.S. by audience reach for June 2017. * “Apple Music,” as it appears in comScore’s monthly... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant (ASC) - Poole -...
Job Summary The people here at Apple don't just create products - they create the kind of wonder that's revolutionised entire industries. It's the diversity of those Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV - Apple Inc. (United...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.