Phiaton debuts BT 390 foldable headphones

Phiaton Corp. (http://www.phiaton.com) has introduced the latest addition to its line of wireless headphones and earphones: the BT 390. Featuring Bluetooth 4.1 and crafted with a “minimalistic exterior and easy-to-carry design,” the new foldable headphones are available for $79 on Amazon.

The compact BT 390 wireless headphones purportedly offer a long battery life for 30 hours of non-stop music playing time, while 40mm drivers deliver an optimized vibration system. Oversized Neodymium magnets are designed to provide a rich, commanding bass.

The BT 390 boasts padded ear and head pads. The headphones are equipped with multifunction buttons and a microphone on the ear cups for wireless control of music and phone calls. Multipoint technology connects any two Bluetooth enabled devices at the same time, and Everplay-X technology keeps the music going even if the headphones’ battery runs out, or the audio device isn’t Bluetooth compatible.