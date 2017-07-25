PDFpen 9.1 Adds Bookmark Support, Improves Window Positioning

Smile has released PDFpen 9.1 (https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen/), an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for macOS 10.11 and higher. This version introduces Bookmarks, a special section at the top of the table of contents for linking to pages in the document.

Bookmarks can be created in both PDFpen and PDFpenPro, whereas table of contents editing requires PDFpenPro. This version also re-opens any previously-opened documents at the same window size and position as when they were last closed.

PDFpen costs $74.95 for a single user license, $94.95 for a family pack (up to five users in one household), and $224.95 (an up, depending on the number of users) for an office pack. PDFpen Pro costs $124.95 for a single user license, $149.95 for a family pack (up to five users in one household), and $349.95 (an up, depending on the number of users) for an office pack.