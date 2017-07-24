WaterField Designs unveils enhanced TSA-friendly Zip Brief

WaterField Designs (www.sfbags.com) has announced the refined Zip Brief, an “ultra-slim” laptop bag with space for several tech and personal necessities.

It unzips around three sides to lie flat for TSA-airport security and slips over a wheeled suitcase handle. Increased depth and a pleated front pocket allow the new Zip laptop bag to hold an array of necessities while maintaining its slim profile, says WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield.

It’s designed to hold the essentials a professional needs for a day at work—a laptop or tablet, power supply, cables, small hard drive, smartphone, pad of paper and Apple Pencil— all organized and protected in one compact bag, he adds. Inside, a padded laptop compartment with cut-out corners allows users to charge a device while it rests protected inside the sleeve.

Two internal mesh pockets hold additional accessories and a slim enclosure stows the Apple Pencil or other writing instrument. A few files or a notebook fit between the laptop sleeve and mesh accessory pockets. For quick-access items, a pleated front pocket with an internal Ultrausuede smartphone pocket, zippers securely closed.

The checkpoint-friendly briefcase can be fully opened at airport security while contents remain safely secured, and a pass-through panel slides over a rolling suitcase handle for easy transport. Dual leather handles and a removable shoulder strap provide two additional carry options. The meticulously-crafted Zip Brief is available in handsome, tan waxed canvas with ¬grizzly or chocolate leather trim, or black ballistic nylon with chocolate or black leather trim. The laptop bag closes with waterproof zippers to keep contents safe from the elements.

Three size options fit 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pros. Prices range from $219 to $239, depending on the size of the case. You can pre-order the Zip Brief now. Shipping begins Aug. 4.