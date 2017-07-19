proDAD brings its Mercalli SAL video stabilizer app to the Mac
proDAD brings its Mercalli SAL video stabilizer app to the Mac

proDAD has brought its Mercalli SAL video stabilizer to the Mac after years of being Windows only. Mercalli SAL Mac is a new, full-featured, stand-alone macOS native application.

It uses the Mercalli V4 stabilization engine to correct shaky, bent, and warped videos. It’s a native 64-bit macOS app loaded with professional features that include two levels of CMOS distortion correction and fisheye warp removal. Automated batch video analysis speeds your workflow and you can preview, trim, and split clips then export rendered video in a wide range of formats including ProRes 4444 and all flavors of ProRes 422.

Mercalli SAL Mac provides intelligent stabilization profiles (presets) that eliminate the need for manual fine-tune adjustment (though you can also tweak the settings if you wish) . Why is Mercalli SAL Mac a stand-alone application and not a Final Cut Pro X plug-in?

“We've discovered that editors prefer the simplicity of not being forced to use an NLE system,” says Robert DeMoulin, CEO of proDAD. “The standalone approach gives more speed and flexibility when an editor has many clips that need correction prior to assembling a full movie in an NLE and with its automated analysis and export features, Mercalli SAL Mac can be used as a bulk clip preparation tool or to edit and correct individual clips.”

Mercalli SAL Mac is immediately at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $149 with a 20% introductory discount until Aug. 30. It’s compatible with macOS 10.11 or higher. Learn more at prodad.us.

 

