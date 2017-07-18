Videux is new video organizer/player for the Mac

Half8Fish has introduced Videux, an organizer, player, and workflow assistant for macOS. It’s designed for use with video collections.

Videux can tag video collections with keywords, ratings, and flags. The software keeps track of model releases, license agreements, metadata, and more with the goal of making it easy to see at a glance the state of your video library.

The full version of Videux Pro launches with an introductory offer of $99.99. Its requires macOS or higher and is available at the Mac App Store. A seven-day demo is available at the Half8Fish website (https://videux.com/buydl/).

There’s also a “lite” version available. Play LT is different in that it includes primarily only the player portion of Videux, along with the ability to pick/cull, rate and sort video.