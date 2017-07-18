Syntronik virtual instrument now shipping for Macs, PC

IK Multimedia (www.ikmultimedia.co) has released Syntronik for Mac and Windows systems. It’s a virtual instrument that packs a collection of vintage synthesizers.

Syntronik melds advanced sampling techniques with a hybrid sample and modeling synthesis engine, a large assortment of high-quality modeled effects and innovative instrument features. It provides 17 instruments with over 2,000 sounds covering a wide selection from 38 synthesizers.

Users with qualifying IK products can crossgrade for $199.99 via direct download or $229.99 for a boxed copy. New users can get Syntronik for $299.99 via direct download or $329.99 for a boxed copy.

Syntronik Free is available as a complimentary download from the IK Multimedia website. It’s expandable with Syntronik Instruments, which are available individually via the built-in "In-App Shop" for $49.99 each.