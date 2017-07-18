AKVIS releases AKVIS Watercolor 2.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS Watercolor 2.0, an update of the Mac compatible software for imitating different watercolor techniques. Version 2.0 adds an Abstract Art tab and new built-in presets.

On the Mac platform, AKVIS Watercolor requires macOS 10.7 or higher. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin to photo editors such as AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, and others. The Home sells for $49, the Deluxe for $69, and the Business for $89.

One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. The upgrade is free for all registered users of the program. A demo is available for download.