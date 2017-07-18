DigiDNA introduces iMazing Mini for macOS

DigiDNA has introduced iMazing Mini, a free macOS utility designed to automatically backup iOS devices over any local Wi-Fi network.

The app provides the ability to backup your iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch whenever the device is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Mac. Backups can be encrypted for security, and the incremental nature of the backups allows restoring a specific version of the backup.

iMazing Mini requires macOS 10.8 or higher and is available exclusively through the iMazing website (https://imazing.com/mini). A Windows version is in the works.