CS Odessa releases Classic Business Process Modeling Solution

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has released a Classic Business Process Modeling Solution for ConceptDraw Pro on Mac and PC plaforms in the Business Processes Area of the Solution Park.

This new product extension expands ConceptDraw Pro’s drawing features, allowing users to create business process diagrams quickly. It’s available for download at no charge to owners of ConceptDraw Pro 11.

The Classic Business Process Modeling Solution utilizes Object Management Group’s Business Process Modeling Notation (BPMN) to graphically describe the steps of a business processes. BPMN is the first standardized visual modeling technique that addresses this level of complexity in modeling of processes. BPMN’s process-oriented approach differs from the object-oriented UML (Universal Modeling Language) approach.

ConceptDraw Pro retails for $199. It’s also included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for US$499.