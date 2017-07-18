Apple announces new customer support role in iTunes Connect

Apple has announced — via its Developer web portal (http://tinyurl.com/y8sz8dd7) — a new iTunes Connect feature that allows developer customer support teams to respond to submitted App Store reviews.

Users with the Admin or Customer Support role have the ability to respond to customer reviews. Apple says that developer custom support teams’ admins may choose to assign only this role to users, or assign this role in combination with other roles.

Users who have been assigned only the Customer Support role can access Resources and Help, Users and Roles, and My apps in iTunes Connect. When they click on an app in My Apps, they’ll go straight to Ratings and Reviews where they can respond to customer reviews.

To ensure a smooth introduction to this new role, all users with the App Manager and Marketer roles have been automatically assigned the Customer Support role. Users added to a team after July 13, 2017 will need to be manually assigned the Customer Support role in order to respond to customer reviews.