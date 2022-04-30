Rixtag for macOS revved to version 2.4

Rixstep (www.rixstep.com) has announced Rixtag 2.4, a feature update to their macOS tag editor. The app allows users to edit macOS-based tags on files of any type, including regular files, directories, and more.

By tagging files with descriptive tags, Rixtag is designed to make easier to search for and find files on a Mac's internal and external hard drives. Version 2.4 is a maintenance upgrade.

Rixtag requires macOS 10.7.5 or higher. It’s part of the $59 Xfile bundle along with over 20 other file management utilities or as part of the $99 ACP subscription.