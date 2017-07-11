Kitcast is a new business app for the Apple TV

Kitcast (http://tinyurl.com/y9aaon9a) has released a self-titled app for the Apple TV that’s targeted to businesses. According to Alex Chirva of Kitcast, it was developed with the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, smart algorithms, and innovative technologies, “which will make business processes more smooth, and the solution is simple enough for everyone to use.”

He adds that there are 10 things you can do with Kitcast for Apple TV:

° Increase brand popularity in social networks. Encourage your clients to share photos and positive experiences in social media.

° Effectively inform and motivate your employees. This is the fastest and simplest way to bring some message to notice of your employees.

° Improve corporate communications and corporate culture.

° Save paper. Every day tons of paper are just wasted in the bin. UsingKitcast, there is no need to print leaflets or ads flyers.

° Promote products to your potential leads. Show them hot deal while they are in a waiting room or in line.

° Earn more money with cross promotions and ads of other brands and products.

° Educate your clients.

° Show real-time information. Draw the attention of your customers to the most common and useful information such as weather forecast, traffic situation, a stock market, world news, currency rates, etc.

° Entertain viewers Show them interesting programs, film clips, news or video tutorials.

° Build trust. Show feedbacks and reviews of your business.

You can download Kitcast directly on an Apple TV in the Business category. It’s free, but does tout in-app purchases.