PayPal now available on the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes

Starting today in Canada and Mexico, and rolling out in other countries including the U.S. soon, PayPal customers will be able to pay for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases across iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices using their PayPal account.

Customers with a new or existing Apple ID can select “PayPal” as their payment method from their account settings in the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and the iBookStore from their iOS device or Mac — or on iTunes from a PC.

Once PayPal has been selected, all future purchases with the customer's Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account. This includes purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage.

The new payment option, which brings PayPal’s One Touch to Apple ID accounts, allows for purchasing from all Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch. For more information on how to set up PayPal, go to paypal.com/ituneslaunch.