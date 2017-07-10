MacCleanse 6 ready for macOS High Sierra
MacCleanse 6 ready for macOS High Sierra

Koingo Software has released MacCleanse 6, an update of the macOS tool to save disk space while erasing tracks of computer use.

The latest version includes under-the-hood improvements to improve security, performance and compatibility with the latest version of the Mac operating system, as well as the upcoming macOS High Sierra. A free 15-day trial is available for download at koingosw.com.

 

