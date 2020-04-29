Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III gets new map, more

Feral Interactive (www.feralinteractive.com) says Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux, originally developed by Relic Entertainment for Windows PC, has been updated with a free content update. You can take your battle plans to another level with a new map, doctrines, skins and modes for Dawn of War III.

You can update your game for free or buy Dawn of War III from the Feral Store. It requires macOS 10.12 4 or higher and costs $44.99.