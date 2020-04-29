DRM M4V Converter for macOS, Windows revved to version 2.0

DRmare has revved DRM M4V Converter, an iTunes DRM removal tool for macOS (10.8 and higher) and Windows, to version 2.0.

It’s designed to help iTunes users control and enjoy their digital media more easily and freely by completely removing DRM from iTunes videos and converting the M4V movies, TV shows and iTunes Extras to DRM-free formats and popular devices for playback. Version 2.0 reportedly features 30X faster speed in converting iTunes M4V to the lossless MP4 format.

DRM M4V Converter costs $44.95 for a single-user license and $89.95 for an unlimited license with “lifelong” free software upgrades. It’s available at the DRmare Online Store (http://www.drmare.com).