Cisdem Data Recovery upgraded to version 4.1.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has released Cisdem Data Recovery 4.1.0, an update of their data recover software for macOS that recovers different file types from different devices. Features of the upgrade include:

° Optimized deep scan with faster scan, more files recovery and more supported formats;

° Optimized code of application to reduce memory footprint;

° The ability to show files counts of every format and category, and total size of list files to be recovered.

A single user license for Cisdem Data Recovery is $49.99. A demo is available for download.