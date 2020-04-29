AirBeamTV now supports video file playback from Masc to Smart TVs

AirBeamTV has launched version 2.0 of their macOS screen mirroring apps for smart and connected TVs. The apps support all major TV brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast.

Users now have the option to play video files directly from Macs to TV. The new modern user interface provides a better look and feel, and easier and faster access to all the settings, according to Jan van Ottele, co-founder and CEO of AirBeamTV.

The 2.0 upgrade is free for existing AirBeamTV customers. For new users the cost is $9.99. The app requires macOS 10.10 or higher and is available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9ogcpzn).