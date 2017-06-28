Kool Tools: Metropolis Series Case

Urban Armor Gear (urbanarmorgear.com) has launched its new Metropolis Series Case for the new iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9-inch models at a price of $59.95 and $89.95, respectively.

UAG's Metropolis Series meets US MIL-SPEC Standards (810G-516.6) and offers 360-degree comprehensive protection from drops and shocks. A smart cover protects the screen and functions as a multi-position stand, while corner bumpers provide extra drop protection for the iPad's display.

The case also includes onboard storage for the Apple Pencil. The removable smart cover also makes the case compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard. Like all UAG products, oversized ports and cutouts allow for use with third party cables and accessories.

The Metropolis Series Case is available in black, red and cobalt. It boasts an impact-resistant soft core and a tactile non-slip exterior grip and provides full access to the touchscreen, buttons and ports.