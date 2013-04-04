Hydra 4.1 brings new color grading for improved HDR results on the Mac

Creaceed (http://www.creaceed.com/) has updated Hydra, a macOS tool for HDR image creation, to version 4.1. The upgrade features an improved tone mapper with a new color grading technique.

Hydra is a software that gives human eye perception to photography by creating high dynamic range (HDR) images from a series of regular

photographies. The software uses a number of regular photographs with different expositions (darker and lighter photos) to create one that’s closer to

what one's eye can see.

Hydra 4.1 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and is available for $24.99 for a limited time instead of the regular price of $49.99. A demo is available for download.