ADATA updates external hard drive range

ADATA Technology (www.adata.com) has launched the HD710 Pro external hard drive alongside an addition to the HD650 range. The HD710 Pro improves on its HD710 predecessor by exceeding IP68 dust and water proofing plus military-grade shock resistance.

It’s available in four colors. The HD710 Pro offers up to 4TB capacity. The refreshed HD650 arrives in a light blue-over-black color scheme, also providing 4TB capacity. They’re compatible with macOS, Windows and Linus systems. Pricing starts at $89.90 for a 2TB drive.