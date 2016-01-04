CS Odessa announces Tilt and Turn solution for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a Tilt and Turn Windows Solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11, which is now available in Solution Park for $25. The Tilt and Turn Windows solution is a tool for window designations that specify style of window and its operation.

Windows for homes and commercial applications come in a large assortment of functional styles and many forms of operation. The Tilt and Turn Windows Solution lets you specify the exact type of window that will be used in any situation.

ConceptDraw Pro is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows and retails for $199. It’s included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.