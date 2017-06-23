Troi URL Plug-in 5.0 released for FileMaker Pro 16

Troi (www.troi.com) has released Troi URL Plug-in 5.0 for FileMaker Pro. It’s an update of the tool designed to help you fill in forms on the Internet, all from FileMaker Pro.

Troi URL Plug-in also retrieves data or images from web sites. Version 5.0 is compatible with FileMaker Pro 16. A fully functional demo version of Troi URL Plug-in 5.0 is available for downloading at: https://www.troi.com/products/urlplugin/

Licenses cost $79 per user. Details on developer licenses and multi-user discounts can be found on the Troi website.

Version 5.0 needs a new registration. The upgrade is free for users who bought a license for Troi URL Plug-in on or after May 24, 2016. Eligible users will be sent a new registration. Upgrades from licenses bought before May 24, 2016, are available from $49 per user.