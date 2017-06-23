NeoFinder for macOS revved to version 7.1

Norbert M. Doerner has rolled out NeoFinder 7.1, an update of the macOS software for keeping track of digital files, photos, songs, movies, fonts on hard drives, USB sticks, servers, Blu-ray disks, DVD-ROMs, CDROMs, and any other digital media.

The new version includes enhanced video cataloging, better workflow integration ("Open with..." menu and lossless image rotation), integrated Dropbox cataloging, and full support for Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer. The tool can now open any files with any programs — if the programs “understand” the file format.

NeoFinder 7.x — which requires macOS 10.7 and higher — is a paid upgrade to licensed users of NeoFinder 6.x and CDFinder. Upgrade price starts at $19. Cross-grades for users of competing applications (DiskLibrary, FileFinder, CatFinder, Canto Cumulus, Disk Tracker, DiskCatalogMaker, Atomic View, iView Media Pro, Extensis Portfolio, and more) are available.

A free NeoFinder demo version can be downloaded from the NeoFinder website (www.cdfinder.de). The price for new users starts at $29. Multiple user packs are available for network users.