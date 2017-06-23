MacX MediaTrans 3.9 Offers Full Support for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

MacXDVD Software has announced MacX MediaTrans 3.9 (https://www.macxdvd.com/mediatrans), an update that provides support for now-in-beta-testing iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

MacX MediaTrans offers a way to manage, backup and transfer your iOS mobile data, including videos, photos, music, ringtone, ebooks, Voice Memo, iTunes U, Podcast and more. Version 3.9 offers optimized data loading performance, fixes data loading problems as well as fixed errors when sorting music by album.

MacX MediaTrans 3.9 is normally priced at $29.9 for a single license copy with life time free upgrade. However, it’s being offered for 70% off for a limited time.