One Stop Systems introduces the Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3

One Stop Systems (OSS) has introduced the $999 ExpressBox 3T-V3 (http://tinyurl.com/ycjl4kwj), an expansion chassis with three full length PCIe slots. The EB3T-V3 is fully Thunderbolt certified and features plug and play installation.

It can support any combination of x1, x4, x8 and x16 PCIe cards. The chassis features a hot-swappable cooling fan, and users can control fan speed and noise. The EB3T-V3 can provide up to 300W of power.

The Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3 features a new PCIe Gen 3 backplane to better match the throughput available with Thunderbolt 3 and the majority of PCIe cards on the market, according to Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. The expansion chassis contains three PCIe slots connected to the computer through a Thunderbolt 3 cable. You can add up to three PCIe cards to Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3.