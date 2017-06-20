Note-taking app SnipNotes arrives on the Mac

Felix Lisczyk has introduced SnipNotes (https://www.snipnotes.de/) for macOS, which extends the existing iOS app. It combines a configurable clipboard manager with an intelligent note-taking app.

Users can save any content from their clipboard, websites and more. SnipNotes categorizes notes automatically based on their content and provides a set of actions for each type. SnipNotes takes advantage of many Mac technologies such as Handoff and the new Touch Bar.

It requires macOS 10.12 or later.

SnipNotes 1.0 for macOS is on sale for $3.99 until July 9 and $8.99 afterwards. The app is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.