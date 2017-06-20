Chronos announces six major app upgrades and a special offer

Chronos (www.chronosnet.com) has debuted major upgrade to each of its six design and print apps for macOS, adding color capabilities to each app.

The upgraded applications are Business Card Shop 8, FotoFuse 2, Greeting Card Shop 4, iScrapbook 7, Labelist 10 and PrintLife 4. To celebrate, Chronos is offering a 30% discount on these apps between now and midnight on Monday, June 26.