Chronos announces six major app upgrades and a special offer
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Chronos announces six major app upgrades and a special offer

Chronos (www.chronosnet.com) has debuted major upgrade to each of its six design and print apps for macOS, adding color capabilities to each app.

The upgraded applications are Business Card Shop 8, FotoFuse 2, Greeting Card Shop 4, iScrapbook 7, Labelist 10 and PrintLife 4. To celebrate, Chronos is offering a 30% discount on these apps between now and midnight on Monday, June 26.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

iFFmpeg 6.4.0 - Convert multimedia files...
iFFmpeg is a comprehensive media tool to convert movie, audio and media files between formats. The FFmpeg command line instructions can be very hard to master/understand, so iFFmpeg does all the hard... Read more
Thunderbird 52.2.0 - Email client from M...
As of July 2012, Thunderbird has transitioned to a new governance model, with new features being developed by the broader free software and open source community, and security fixes and improvements... Read more
Airfoil 5.6.1 - Send audio from any app...
Airfoil allows you to send any audio to AirPort Express units, Apple TVs, and even other Macs and PCs, all in sync! It's your audio - everywhere. With Airfoil you can take audio from any... Read more
Apple Remote Desktop Client 3.9.3 - Clie...
Apple Remote Desktop Client is the best way to manage the Mac computers on your network. Distribute software, provide real-time online help to end users, create detailed software and hardware reports... Read more
jAlbum Pro 14.0 - Organize your digital...
jAlbum Pro has all the features you love in jAlbum, but comes with a commercial license. You can create gorgeous custom photo galleries for the Web without writing a line of code! Beginner-friendly... Read more
jAlbum 14.0 - Create custom photo galler...
With jAlbum, you can create gorgeous custom photo galleries for the Web without writing a line of code! Beginner-friendly, with pro results - Simply drag and drop photos into groups, choose a design... Read more
Vitamin-R 2.48 - Personal productivity t...
Vitamin-R creates the optimal conditions for your brain to work at its best by structuring your work into short bursts of distraction-free, highly focused activity alternating with opportunities for... Read more
Beamer 3.3 - Stream any movie file from...
Beamer streams to your Apple TV.... Plays any movie file - Just like the popular desktop movie players, Beamer accepts all common formats, codecs and resolutions. AVI, MKV, MOV, MP4, WMV, FLV. To... Read more
Shredo 1.2.2 - $9.99
Shredo is a beautiful, functional file-shredding and privacy scan utility. It permanently shreds files, folders, and external volumes' contents to keep information secure and impossible for anyone to... Read more
Final Draft 10.0.3 - Industry-leading sc...
Final Draft allows you to use your creative energy to focus on the content; let Final Draft take care of the style. Final Draft is the number-one selling application specifically designed for writing... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Apple HomePod?
See All

The House of da Vinci (Games)
The House of da Vinci 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden... | Read more »
Solve the disappearance of history’s gre...
Blue Brain Games invites you to indulge in an immersive hands-on 3D puzzle adventure in similar vein to The Room series, with its debut release The House of Da Vinci. Set during the historic period of the Italian Renaissance (when Leonardo himself... | Read more »
Age of Rivals (Games)
Age of Rivals 3.3 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $.99, Version: 3.3 (iTunes) Description: Deep civilization-building strategy in a fast-paced card game! | Read more »
Panthera Frontier (Games)
Panthera Frontier 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Angry Birds Evolution beginner's gu...
Angry Birds changes things up a fair bit in its latest iteration, Angry Birds Evolution. The familiar sling-shot physics mechanics are still there, but the game now features team-based gameplay, RPG elements, and a new top-down view. With all of... | Read more »
Sega Forever is for the retro game fans
Sega is launching a new retro games service titled Sega Forever, in a move that's sure to delight games enthusiasts with a bit of nostalgia. Sega's releasing five classic games for free. The titles include Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II,... | Read more »
The Little Acre (Games)
The Little Acre 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Lovely adventure game 'The Little A...
The Little Acre makes its way from PC to iOS today and it's a real charmer. It's a lovely little adventure game set in 1950's Ireland, gorgeously animated in a style slightly reminiscent of old Disney films. The game won a lot of praise for its... | Read more »
Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow officially...
Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow arrives next Thursday, and it features . . . Stephen Hawking? Turns out a few of your favorite science super stars, including Bill Nye, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and George Takei will be making an appearance alongside the... | Read more »
MU Origin’s new update offers exciting c...
MU Origin is kicking off the summer with style. Its latest update is a real doozy, offering up plenty of fresh content. New challenges, some extra help for newcomers, and new costumes are just a few of the things you will find in the new patch. | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Clearance 2016 MacBook Pros available for up...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ and 15″ MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $400 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 15″ 2.7GHz... Read more
Apple Ranks 9th In comScore Top 50 U.S. Digit...
comScore, Inc. has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online activity at the top digital media properties for May 2017 based on data from comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform. * Entity has... Read more
10.5-inch iPad Pros available for up to $20 o...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 10.5″ iPad Pros available for up to $20 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: - 64GB iPad Pro WiFi: $649 - 256GB iPad Pro WiFi: $749 - 512GB... Read more
Three Off-The-Beaten-Track iOS Apps That Dese...
One of the great things about using iPads and iPhones is the vast selection of apps available for most anything you want or need to do. The three outlined in this article have been in my core app... Read more
Apple No. 1 Spot In Gartner Top 100 Vendors i...
Gartner, Inc. has unveiled the top global 100 vendors in IT in 2016 based on their revenue across IT (excluding communication services) and component market segments. In the Gartner Global Top 100:... Read more
Clearance iMacs available for up to $300 off...
B&H Photo has clearance 21″ and 27″ Apple iMacs available starting at $949, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $1999 $300 off original MSRP - 27″... Read more
1.4GHz Mac mini, refurbished, available for $...
The Apple Store has Apple Certified Refurbished 1.4GHz Mac minis available for $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included, and shipping is free. Their price is $80 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest... Read more
Free Mixoo iOS Photo Editing App Gets Major U...
Button Software Technology has announced Mixoo 3.0, an important feature update to the company’s photo editor for iOS devices. Mixoo offers amazing ways to edit as well as decorate personal photo... Read more
FNable 2.0 Function Key Enabling Software Get...
Briksoftware has released FNable 2.0 With Touch Bar Support, a major new version of the function key enabling software now compatible with Touch Bar keyboards. FNable’s simplicity that allows users... Read more
Clearance 2016 12-inch Retina MacBooks, Apple...
Apple recently dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks, with models now available starting at $1019. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Solutions Consultant (Asc) - PT - Cu...
…important role that the ASC serves is that of providing an excellent Apple Customer Experience. Responsibilities include:* Promoting Apple products and solutions Read more
Product Metrics Manager - *Apple* Media Pro...
- Identify blind spots in existing product metrics- Presenting on how Apple Media Products are used and perceived by our customers- Work with data science and Read more
*Apple* Professional Learning Specialist - A...
…Professional Learning Plans for educators in schools supported by Apple Professional Learning;Coordinate both leadership and teacher professional learning to Read more
Senior Payments Architect - *Apple* Pay - A...
…selected candidate will challenge assumptions and design solutions first and foremost with Apple 's customers in mind despite the complexity that is often behind the Read more
Product Manager, *Apple* News - Apple Inc....
…on new product areas, many of which have great potential impact to Apple .Drives the definition of broad, complex, and high impact products for worldwide markets, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.