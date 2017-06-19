Pond 5 announces Pond5 Add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro

Pond5 (www.pond5.com) announced the availability of the Pond5 Add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro, a free plug-in available through the Adobe Premiere extension panel that makes royalty-free HD and 4K video as well as music and sound effects immediately accessible from directly within the NLE.

There are more than seven million videos and over one million audio files that users can try out directly in any project, according to Jason Teichman, CEO of Pond5. Users can enter any search term to browse the collection, then narrow their search by price, duration, frame rate and more. Once a clip is selected, just drag it into the timeline to try it out.

Content creators can edit, add filters and transitions, and experiment with as many clips as they like. All changes will be saved when the project is finalized.

When an editor is happy with the files chosen, he or she can quickly replace low-res comps with hi-res files by purchasing directly in the app. All of the files will automatically be replaced, while maintaining all edits, cuts and changes. One click will take care of it all.