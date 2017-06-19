Kensington ships SD5000T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Kensington (www.kensington.com) has announced the general availability of its $349.99 SD5000T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for macOS. It provides a bridge allowing more mobile and thinner devices access to a suite of gadgets on the user’s desk.

The SD500% accommodates a single cable carrying up to 40Gbps of data in one compact port that supports dual 4K video and a complete array of desktop accessories connected at eight times the speed of USB 3.0, while also providing up to 85W of laptop power delivery to macOS systems. With Zero Footprint Mounting, users can mount the dock to the back of a 75mm or 100mm VESA-compatible external monitor (mounting plate sold separately), reducing desktop clutter.



“Thunderbolt 3 technology delivers the apex of desktop performance with 40Gbps of data transfer, ideal for those who want to drive their productivity to new levels,” says Louie Yao, Senior Global Product Manager, Kensington. “The new SD5000T dock not only enables users to optimize the lightning speed and superior performance of Thunderbolt 3, but with a single connection to all of their desktop accessories the dock delivers a seamless computing experience.”