CS Odessa announces Transport Hazard Pictograms Solution for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has released a new transport hazardous warning solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11, which is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park. The Transport Hazard Pictograms, as well as the GHS Hazard Solution, are a group of libraries that can be used to label containers, vessels, and work places of potentially dangerous contents.

The Transport Hazard Pictograms Solution can be used to construct infographics, diagrams, warnings, and posters to comply with the OSHA HAZCOM Standard.

The Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) — developed and approved by the United Nations — contain a set of agreed icons, which transmit the information about the danger of various chemical goods.

These icons are used at the storage, working and transportation of different chemicals and chemical materials. Depending on the purpose of application the icons are classified by types. The transportation of dangerous goods is comprised of a separate group of transport icons.

The Transport Hazard Pictograms Solution has been added to Solution Park at no charge for ConceptDraw Pro users. ConceptDraw Pro 11 pricing is $199 for new users.