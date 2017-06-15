RAIDON announces new internal RAID 5 Modules

RAIDON (http://tinyurl.com/yatkuonn) has announced a new internal RAID module dubbed iR4300-S2. It not only provides hardware RAID functions as you’d expect, but also a new metal key lock designed to prevent data lost due to a drive being removed by accident.

The RAIDON InTANK iR4300-S2 internal RAID module is designed for 2.5-pinch hard drives or Solid State Drives (SSDs). Contact RAIDON for pricing.