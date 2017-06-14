Data Creator for macOS revved to version 1.6

Tension Software (www.tensionsoftware.com) has upgraded Data Creator for macOS to version 1.6. The app allows you to create data tables and fill them with proper pseudo-random content to export to build and test database, web pages and apps.

Version 1.6 offers new type, “Decimal Number in Range,” and offers various bug fixes. Data Creator requires macOS 10.10 or higher and costs $9.99.