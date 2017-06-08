PopChar 8 offers custom layouts, ligatures, emoji support and more

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.0, a new version of the company's tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts.

PopChar is designed to make typing of unusual characters easy without having to remember keyboard combinations. Thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Version 8.0 introduces more than 40 improvements, like custom layouts, support for ligatures, extensive emoji support, and much more.

PopChar 8.0 requires macOS 10.6 or higher. It costs $29.99. The upgrade to PopChar X 8.0 is free for anyone who purchased a license for PopChar X 7.x on or after Sept. 1, 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company's website (www.ergonis.com).