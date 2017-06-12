CS Odessa announces Financial Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced the new Financial Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11, now available in the ConceptDraw Solution Park.

The Financial Infographics solution is a tool for creating infographics and illustrations that can be used to visualize financial data and statistical information. It's designed for reports and presentations involving finances, money, accounting, banks, taxes, expenses and incomes, savings, investments and more.

The Financial Infographics Solution costs $25. ConceptDraw Pro v11 retails for $199 and is included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.