WaterField announces case for the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

WaterField Designs (http://www.sfbags.com/) has extended its Magic Keyboard Slip Case line with a custom-fitted size for Apple's new Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad.

The $39 Keyboard Slip case protects the device from dings and spills with light padding enveloped in a waxed canvas or ballistic nylon shell. The case includes a rear mesh pocket to hold the Lightening-to-USB Cable or other small accessories.