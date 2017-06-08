Tension Software announces AutoCrypt 2.3 for macOS

Tension Software has announced AutoCrypt 2.3 for macOS. It’s an update of the encryption/decryption app with a document-based approach.

Using a document, AutoCrypt lets you save all the settings used to encrypt or decrypt collections of files in a document using an AES-256 algorithm. Using these documents, it can be used for the encryption and decryption batch process of large quantity of files in a single click.

AutoCrypt requires macOS 10.10 or higher and costs $7. It’s available both from the company website (www.tensionsoftware.com) and from the Mac App Store.