App Wrapper 3.8 ready for macOS High Sierra

Ohanaware has released App Wrapper 3.8, an update to their App Store preparation tool. It was designed to simplify the process of preparing applications for submission to the Mac App Store and deploying on web sites.

Once configured App Wrapper can perform the following actions either at the click of a button or when an application is built within the Xojo development environment. Version 3.8 introduces the new Application Diagnostics function, designed to check an application against 120 App Store rejection reasons, 70 potential code sign failures and critical issues, and more. It’s also ready for the upcoming macOS High Sierra.

App Wrapper requires macOS 10.9 or later and Xcode 6 or higher. Version 3.6 is macOS Sierra compatible. DMG code signing requires macOS El Capitan 10.11.5 or newer. App Wrapper is available from the Ohanaware website (www.ohanaware.com). There are three pricing options starting at $49.99.