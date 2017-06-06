InterPromo US releases Combin Tool

InterPromo UG has released the final version of Combin (ex-InstaHeads), a cross-platform tool for managing and growing Instagram accounts for individuals, agencies and brands.

Users get a reliable tool for the safe growth of the audience and management of their Instagram accounts. The interface has been completely redesigned and is now more simple and user-friendly, according to the folks at InterPromo US.

With Combin (https://www.combin.com), you may perform a geo-targeting based search by locations of commercial objects, hashtags, and by a combination of the activities. It automates such actions as search results refreshing, as well as allowing users to organize followers, likes and comments.

Combin is available for macOS, Windows and Linux. There are three pricing plans suitable for all clientele, from individuals to competent Instagram businesses.