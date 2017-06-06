StarTek releases new Dual-Bay 3.5” Drive Enclosure

StarTech has released a new Dual-Bay 3.5” Drive Enclosure that enables a high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) data storage solution with multiple RAID functions. Users can access, back up and manage files through their USB-C or USB-A equipped laptop.

The dual-drive enclosure features multiple RAID modes that can help increase performance add redundancy or combine volumes. The RAID modes supported are: RAID 0, RAID 1, SPAN(BIG) and JBOD. The dual-drive enclosure comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A cable for connecting the enclosure to a laptop.

The new dual-drive enclosure is available at CDW, Amaon, NewEgg, PC Connection, and Insight. It costs $129.99.