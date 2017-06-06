Global Delight releases Boom 3D, a surround sound audio app for the Mac

Global Delight has unveiled Boom 3D, a next gen app that builds on Boom 2, its Mac audio enhancement tool.Powered by Global Delight's patent-pending audio engine, it provides a virtual surround audio experience.

The app also includes handcrafted Equalizer Presets that can pump up any audio in the Mac, advanced Audio Effects and an Intensity controller to customize audio to suit individual listening tastes. Designed for macOS 10.10.3 and later, Boom 3D self-calibrates to the type of Mac it runs on to offer a personalized experience to the users, according to Jason Foodman, president of Global Delight.

It sports a Mini Audio Player and Application Level Volume Control to give users volume control for each app being used. In addition, with the help of an optional Audio Component, Boom 3D can optimize any audio coming out of the Mac on a system-wide basis with equalizers and audio effects.

Boom 3D can be purchased for $16.99 from the Global Delight web store (http://www.globaldelight.com/boom3d) and the the Mac App Store . Existing Boom 2 users are eligible for a 60% discount on the Global Delight store. A free 15-day trial is available for download.