GarageBand for Mac updated with Touch Bar support, more

Apple has updated GarageBand for Mac with TouchBar support, cross-platform integration, and more. According to Apple, version 10.2 -- available at the Mac App Store -- offers:

° New modern design with improved ease of use;

° Adds Touch Bar support to quickly navigate around your project and perform instruments;

° Three new Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin;

° Introduces new Drummer loops which can be added to your song and then customized with performance controls;

° Remotely add new tracks to your project using GarageBand on your iPhone or iPad.