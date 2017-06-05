GarageBand for Mac updated with Touch Bar support, more
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

GarageBand for Mac updated with Touch Bar support, more

Apple has updated GarageBand for Mac with TouchBar support, cross-platform integration, and more. According to Apple, version 10.2 -- available at the Mac App Store -- offers:

° New modern design with improved ease of use;

° Adds Touch Bar support to quickly navigate around your project and perform instruments;

° Three new Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin;
° Introduces new Drummer loops which can be added to your song and then customized with performance controls;

° Remotely add new tracks to your project using GarageBand on your iPhone or iPad.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Chromium 59.0.3071.86 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 59.0.3071.86: Settings has updated to... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.4.1 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
Google Chrome 59.0.3071.86 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.4.1 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
Google Chrome 59.0.3071.86 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Chromium 59.0.3071.86 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 59.0.3071.86: Settings has updated to... Read more
FileZilla 3.26.1 - Fast and reliable FTP...
FileZilla (ported from Windows) is a fast and reliable FTP client and server with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface. Version 3.26.1: Fixed crash if changing password settings and... Read more
Xcode 8.3.3 - Integrated development env...
Xcode includes everything developers need to create great applications for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Xcode provides developers a unified workflow for user interface design, coding, testing... Read more
Backblaze 4.3.0.48 - Online backup servi...
Backblaze is an online backup service designed from the ground-up for the Mac. With unlimited storage available for $5 per month, as well as a free 15-day trial, peace of mind is within reach with... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 10.2 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The Elder Scrolls: Legends adds competit...
Bethesda continues to provide support for The Elder Scrolls: Legends with a brand new gameplay mode that aims to bring out players' competitive spirits. Gauntlet mode is for players who want to test out their best decks. [Read more] | Read more »
SUP Multiplayer Racing beginner's g...
SUP Multiplayer Racing takes your typical racing game and pares it down to its elements. Rather than steering your car for yourself, the controls have been reduced to two buttons -- one for jumping and changing lanes, the other for using your turbo... | Read more »
Become a fantasy hero in Art of Conquest
Lilith Games is trying something new with its latest game, Art of Conquest. This massive new fantasy real-time strategy game places you at the head of a kingdom in the beautiful, but conflicted, world of Nore. Choose from one of five races, gather... | Read more »
Everything you need to know about Apple...
Apple held its big annual WWDC keynote today, revealing a slew of new software and gadgets the company has in the works, including some exciting news for the mobile industry. Here are the top three things you need to know about the presentation... | Read more »
Monument Valley 2 launches today
Apple surprised us all today at the Worldwide Developer's Conference, revealing thatMonument Valley 2is out now on the App Store. The company made the announcement as they were demoing iOS 11, the upcoming operating system for Apple's mobile... | Read more »
Monument Valley 2 (Games)
Monument Valley 2 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and... | Read more »
4D Toys (Education)
4D Toys 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Education Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: What if you received a box filled with mysterious toys from a fourth spatial dimension? • Playfully explore and marvel at... | Read more »
4D Toys (Games)
4D Toys 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: What if you received a box filled with mysterious toys from a fourth spatial dimension? • Playfully explore and marvel at beautiful... | Read more »
Noodlecake Games brings 'Flipping L...
Hot on the heels of Bouncy Hoops, Noodlecake's latest release, comes Flipping Legend. The prolific indie publisher is hard at work this month it seems with two new games out this month. [Read more] | Read more »
The 5 best vacation planning apps
If you've got dreams of a big vacation this summer, now's the time to start planning. Things can certainly be overwhelming, especially when you're starting from scratch. Don't be intimidated, though. Once you get started, things will start to fall... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Price drops on clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook...
Adorama has dropped prices on clearance 2016 13″ MacBook Pros by up to $200 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook... Read more
Price drops on leftover 2016 12-inch Retina M...
Adorama has dropped prices on leftover 2016 12-inch Retina MacBooks, with models now available starting at $1099. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: - 12″ 1.1GHz... Read more
Price drops on 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros, up...
Adorama has dropped prices on leftover 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros by as much as $350 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 15″ 2.7GHz Touch... Read more
Amazon drops prices on clearance iMacs by up...
Amazon has dropped prices on leftover 21″ and 27″ iMacs by $110-$200, each including free shipping: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2099 $200 off original MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion iMac 5K: $1799.99 $200... Read more
New 10.5-inch and Refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pr...
At WWDC on Monday, Apple introduced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the first major revision of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, featuring advanced ProMotion display technology and substabtially higher... Read more
Apple drops prices on refurbished 2016 12-inc...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks, with models now available starting at $1019. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and... Read more
Apple drops prices on clearance 2016 refurbis...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ and 12″ iPad Pros, with models now available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has finally discontinued the 13″ 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro from their online store. However, Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros now available for $929–a $170... Read more
Apple drops prices on refurbished 2016 13-inc...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs, with models now available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: -... Read more
Apple drops prices on previous-generation ref...
Apple has dropped prices on previous-generation Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs with models now available starting at $849. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* Media Products - Commerce Engineerin...
Apple Media Products - Commerce Engineering Manager Job Number: 57037480 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Apr. 18, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Read more
*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
**512493BR** **Job Title:** Apple Mobile Master **Location Number:** 000383-Birmingham-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master Read more
Best Buy *Apple* Computing Master - Best Bu...
**512219BR** **Job Title:** Best Buy Apple Computing Master **Location Number:** 000237-El Paso-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Computing Read more
*Apple* Engineering Specialist - CSRA (Unite...
Apple Engineering Specialist All times are in Eastern Daylight Time. Requisition ID 2017-13666 Job Locations US-DC-Washington DC Posted Date 4/6/2017 Category Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.