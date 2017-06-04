Siri Watch Face, Smart Activity Coaching, more coming to watchOS 4
Siri Watch Face, Smart Activity Coaching, more coming to watchOS 4

Apple today previewed watchOS 4, featuring a proactive Siri watch face that displays the information users need most throughout the day, personalized Activity coaching and a new music experience. The update features an enhanced Workout app and introduces GymKit, a platform that will offer customers connected workouts with cardio equipment.

“Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is now more intelligent than ever with watchOS 4,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’ve created a truly individualized experience with the smartest Activity and Workout apps, the Siri watch face that shows you the information you need when you need it and we’re seamlessly bringing users their favorite music right on the wrist.”

Siri intelligence extends further into Apple Watch with the new Siri watch face. With each raise of the wrist, the information on the display dynamically updates based on the time of day, daily routines and pertinent data from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch.

With watchOS 4, the Activity app delivers intelligent coaching and tailored encouragement to help close Activity Rings more often and achieve longer success streaks. Every morning, users will receive a personalized notification if they’re close to earning an Achievement, or suggest what they can do to match yesterday’s activity levels. If needed, toward the end of the day, they’ll be told exactly how long they should walk to close their Activity Rings before the day is over. Users will also receive unique Monthly Challenges designed just for them.

Listening to music is more personal than ever with a redesigned Music app that automatically syncs your New Music Mix, Favorites Mix and most listened to music. With even more songs on the wrist, the effortless combination of Apple Watch paired with AirPods makes listening to music ideal for workouts or on the go.

The updated Workout app now includes auto-sets for pool swim workouts and new motion and heart rate algorithms for High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts. With watchOS 4, customers doing back-to-back workouts or training for a triathlon can combine multiple workouts to capture overall calorie and time measurements.

With GymKit, customers using their favorite cardio equipment will soon be able to pair their Apple Watch directly to treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes or stair steppers from global manufacturers such as Life Fitness and Technogym with a simple tap. In an industry first, data not previously communicated between smartwatch and fitness machine will sync seamlessly — including calories, distance, speed, floors climbed, incline and pace.

In addition to the Siri watch face, new Toy Story watch faces bring to life favorite Pixar characters including Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, while the Kaleidoscope watch face turns static images into mesmerizing patterns. New complications include Now Playing and Apple News.

Apple also introduced new summer band colors, giving customers more options than ever to express their personal style. This season’s offering includes vibrant Sports Bands, a bright yellow Classic Buckle and Nike Sport Band options that color-match with the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Day to Night Collection. As a celebration of diversity and inclusion, Apple is also offering a Pride Edition Woven Nylon in rainbow stripe.

With watchOS 4, Apple Watch users can make and receive person to person payments quickly, easily and securely with friends and family with Apple Pay within Messages or using Siri. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account and can use it instantly to send to someone or make purchases using Apple Pay in stores and apps, or transfer it to their bank account.

watchOS 4 will be available this fall as a free update to Apple Watch paired with iPhone 5s and later on iOS 11. WatchKit for watchOS 4 is available immediately for iOS Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. For more information, visit apple.com/watchos-preview.

 

