Apple introduces 10.5-inch iPad Pro
Apple introduces 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple has introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro, featuring an advanced display with ProMotion technology and a new A10X Fusion chip.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by nearly 40% to fit into an compact package that weighs just one pound. Combined with new iPad features in iOS 11 coming this fall, like the all-new Files app, customizable Dock, improved multitasking and deeper integration of Apple Pencil, iPad Pro gives users the ability to be even more productive and creative, according to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

The redesigned Retina display in the iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil is even more responsive with an industry-best, 20-millisecond latency for even more fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content.

The advanced Retina display is Apple’s brightest iPad display yet and features antireflective coating, making content easier to see indoors and out, according to Joswiak. True Tone dynamically adjusts the white balance of the display to match the light around you for a more natural and accurate viewing experience. A wide color gamut enables iPad Pro to deliver digital cinema-standard colors.

Joswiak says the new 64-bit A10X Fusion chip provides performance that is faster than most PC laptops shipping. A six-core CPU and 12-core GPU reportedly deliver up to 30% faster CPU performance and 40% faster graphics performance than the A9X chip, while still offering 10 hours of battery life.

The new iPad Pros feature the same front- and back-facing cameras as iPhone 7, including a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, along with a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera. They also feature a four-speaker audio system, an embedded Apple SIM and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in silver, space gray, gold and rose gold and starts at $649 for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model and $779 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. For more information, visit apple.com/ipad.

The new iPad Pro models are available to order beginning today from apple.com and will start delivering to customers next week. Both models will also be available next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers.

 

