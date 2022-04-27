Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 now available

Paragon Software Group (PSG) has released Paragon NTFS for Mac 15, an update of the multilingual software utility that eliminates the boundaries between macOS and Windows operating systems by delivering full read and write access to Windows-formatted drives under macOS.

The 15th edition ships with a new engine that guarantees advanced support of the latest NTFS file systems, such as Windows 10 system compression and provides ever faster, more transparent access to NTFS partitions under macOS, according to the folks at NTFS. All product options and functionality, including information on mounted volumes, system startup, and verification are now accessed conveniently from the Mac menu bar in Finder. The user interface can also be switched between light and dark themes depending upon the user’s preference.

Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 supports all operating systems from OS X to macOS 10.12. It’s available for download for $19.95 at https://www.paragon-software.com/home/ntfs-mac/ . For existing Paragon NTFS for Mac 14 users, the upgrade is available at no charge.